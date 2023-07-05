Ex-India cricketer Praveen Kumar survives major car crash in Meerut
Praveen Kumar's car was left heavily damaged but the pacer and his son miraculously escaped unhurt.
Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar survived a major car accident on Tuesday night in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Kumar was accompanied by his son but both have escaped without serious injuries. The former pacer's car - a Land Rover Defender - was hit by a speeding truck when he was returning from the Pandav Nagar area.
Police confirmed that the truck driver has been taken into custody.
This is the second time, Kumar has been involved in a car accident. In 2007, when the former right-arm pacer had just broken into the Indian side, he had fallen from a jeep.
Kumar, known for swinging the new ball both ways, represented India in 6 Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is picking up 27, 77 and 8 wickets respectively. He had played a major role in India winning the CB series in Australia in 2007-08.
He has also represented the Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.