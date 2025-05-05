Preity Zinta spell-bounded after Shashank Singh muscles Mayank Yadav out of the stadium for six

Punjab Kings produced another clinical performance to move ahead in the playoffs race as they outclassed Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday night. Shreyas Iyer and Co. have now moved to the second spot in the points table with 15 points in 11 matches. The race to playoffs has intensified with eight teams still fighting it out for the top four positions. Preity Zinta looked astonished after Shashank Singh smashed a six out of the stadium.(PTI and X Image)

The PBKS batters once again put up a collective performance after being asked to bat first, as the LSG bowlers failed to contain them. Prabhsimran Singh was the standout batter for the home team with his 91-run knock off 48 balls, embellished with 6 fours and 7 sixes. Shreyas Iyer (45) and Shashank Singh (33*) also played crucial roles in PBKS setting up a mammoth 236/5 on the scoreboard. They hit 16 sixes, with one of them landing out of the stadium.

It was the 17th over of the innings when Shashank just muscled the fourth ball of Mayank Yadav for a maximum over deep backward square-leg, hits the roof of a building and goes over. PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, who was present at the HPCA Stadium, was spellbound by the massive six.

Punjab move closer to playoffs spot

In reply to Punjab's super show with the bat, Ayush Badoni fought a lone battle with a valiant 40-ball 74 but lacked support from the other end as LSG were restricted to 199 for 7 in 20 overs, slumping to their sixth loss in 11 games.

Arshdeep Singh delivered a brilliant four-over spell, giving 16 runs and taking three wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai took 2/33 in his four overs. Marco Jansen and Yuzi Chahal took one wicket each.

Following the win, Iyer heaped praise on his players and singled out Prabhsimran for his 91-run knock, which set the foundation of the win.

“Elated to be honest. Everyone stepped up at the right time. The contribution was immense from each and every individual. Prabhs the way he performed today was exceptional. All the shots played were exceptional to the eyes,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation.