Melbourne [Australia] March 11, : Test cricket's 150th anniversary will be commemorated with flair, as Australia and England prepare to clash under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 150th Anniversary Test will commence two years from Tuesday, from March 11 to March 15, 2027 - in a significant day-night showcase, reported Cricket.com.au. Preparartions begin for Test Cricket's 150th anniversary match under lights in Melbourne

This match will mark the inaugural occasion that men's Test cricket is contested under lights at the MCG, following the Women's Ashes Test at the iconic venue in January. The MCG was the site of the first Test back in 1877.

Newly appointed Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg discussed this historical match at the MCG. He felt that this clash between Australia and England would be one of the most significant events, and playing this historical feat under lights would be a phenomenal way of celebrating the heritage of test cricket.

"The 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG will be one of the great cricket events, and playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate both our game's rich heritage and Test cricket's modern evolution." "It will also help ensure more people are able to attend and watch what will be a fantastic occasion." Todd Greenberg said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

He also said that the Centenary Test back in 1977 was an iconic match and had many legendary performances. He believes this 150th anniversary of test cricket at MCG will create its own unforgettable experiences.

"The Centenary Test created many iconic performances, and I'm sure the 150th Test will create its own lifelong memories. This season's Ashes Series will whet the appetite for this clash in exactly two years, and we look forward to celebrating this historic occasion further as it draws nearer," he said.

The first test back was played in 1877 at the iconic MCG and the Centenary test in 1977.

