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‘Preparing, not waiting’: Suryansh Shedge showed his quality in Punjab Kings defeat

If not for the 23-year-old batter, things could have been worse for Shreyas Iyer’s team.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 01:50 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Punjab Kings may have lost the match against Gujarat Titans, but their batter Suryansh Shedge, aiming to be a great finisher lower down the order, showed what a terrific player he is.

The big man is impressed too.(ANI Picture Service)

Table-toppers PBKS have been the most formidable team this season, and on Sunday, for the first time their top and middle order came a cropper. The team was at one time reeling at 36/4.

In came Shedge, playing his only second game this season, and got into the repair mode straight away before taking Manav Suthar to the cleaners. He scored three sixes and two fours in the only over bowled by Suthar.

Also Read: INR 3.47 crore performance in losing cause: Suryansh Shedge generated 92x profit but could not lead his team to 2 points

"I wouldn't say I was waiting; I was preparing. The time on the sidelines benefited me, and it gave me the opportunity to prepare physically and mentally. Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer have consistently told me the same thing, too: when the opportunity arrives, you must be ready to take it with both hands. That is what I tried to do today," he said.

Shedge played as required!

The 23-year-old from Mumbai also said that the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad wasn’t exactly friendly to batting, and he realised it very early into his innings and played accordingly.

"My only intention was to spend as much time at the crease as possible, and I think that made things easier as I progressed through the innings. On such wickets, a batter has to take time to settle before playing expansive shots. Targeting 240 or 250 on this track was never realistic; the double-paced surface simply did not allow it,” he said.

 
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