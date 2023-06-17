Pressure on Rohit; Pujara to be dropped?: Jaffer names player ‘who needs to be part’ of India vs West Indies Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal was in fiery form during IPL 2023, as the young opener finished fifth in the Orange Cap race with 625 runs in 14 matches, at a strike rate of 163.61 and average of 48.08. During the campaign, the batter also smacked five fifties and a ton.

Wasim Jaffer made a bombshell claim.

His performances made fans forget the poor form of opening partner Jos Buttler, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2022. Despite his performance, RR failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing in fifth position with 14 points, including seven wins and seven defeats.

Jaiswal's performance in IPL 2023 got him a place as a reserve for India's WTC final. Considered to be one of India's future openers, fans and experts have been urging the selectors to include Jaiswal for the upcoming West Indies Test series. Even former India batter Wasim Jaffer joined the bandwagon and asked selectors to include him in the squad.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is definitely one of them. He has been a very prolific scorer across formats, whether you talk about the IPL, domestic cricket or India A cricket. I think he needs to be a part of the squad," said Jaffer, while speaking to Sportskeeda.

"He was given an opportunity as well this time. He was a part of the team but Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma were playing, so obviously he didn't get a chance. I feel he should be kept along with the team so that he can be groomed, and as and when an opportunity comes, he should get a chance", he further added.

India crashed to a defeat vs Australia in the WTC final, scheduled from June 7-11, at The Oval in London. Rohit and Co. failed to put in a good batting display and also were criticised for dropping R Ashwin from the playing XI. Jaiswal's arrival in the playing XI could see either of Rohit or Shubman benched. The opening pair were in poor form in London.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwra Pujara are also under pressure. Fans in particular have called for Pujara to be dropped, as the veteran failed to have an impact against Australia. In the first innings, he managed to muster only 14 runs off 25 balls. Then, in the second innings, he was dismissed for 27 runs off 47 deliveries. The upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies will begin on July 12, away from home. It will be followed by a three-match ODI series and five T20Is.

