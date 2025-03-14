'Pretty much sums up Rohit Sharma...': India captain's unfiltered 'retirement' quip has ex-teammate cracking up

Dinesh Karthik has weighed in on Rohit Sharma’s blunt response to retirement speculation during the press conference after India's Champions Trophy win, calling it a reflection of the India captain’s personality. Speaking on Cricbuzz, the former India wicketkeeper-batter praised Rohit for addressing the topic. India captain Rohit Sharma with the Champions Trophy(AP)

"It pretty much sums up Rohit Sharma as a person," Karthik playfully said, referring to the India skipper’s curt reply of "I am not retiring" during the Champions Trophy post-match press conference.

"Very humorous about it but at the same time sending the message across: ‘Don’t be in a hurry to ask for my retirement. I'll do it when I feel so.’"

Karthik also lauded Rohit’s impact as a leader, placing him in the elite company of Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni. "Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest, no doubt. He’s leaving a serious legacy. Each of them marked a generational change and a mindset shift," he stated.

Apart from Rohit, Karthik was effusive in his praise for Virat Kohli as well, hailing both stalwarts for delivering when it mattered the most. Despite struggling for form in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, Rohit and Kohli rose to the occasion, guiding India to historic victories.

"They just know what it takes to do well in big matches. In the lead-up to a game, there are so many thoughts going on. But the way they channelise those thoughts and use that energy on the field is what makes them special. Come the big game, these guys stand up," Karthik remarked.

Karthik on youngsters

On the younger crop of players, Karthik backed Yashasvi Jaiswal to thrive as an opener whenever he gets an extended run. "Jaiswal is a bonafide opener. When he gets his turn, he’s going to do phenomenally well," he said.

The veteran cricketer also praised mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, highlighting his precision as a key factor in his success. "His accuracy is his biggest strength, and that will always help him succeed in white-ball cricket," Karthik observed.

Concluding his thoughts on India’s dominant run in global tournaments, Karthik singled out Shreyas Iyer as India’s standout performer at the Champions Trophy. He lauded Iyer’s consistency under pressure, a crucial aspect of India’s triumph and back-to-back ICC title wins.