Prithvi Shaw becomes first cricketer to score 800 runs in a single edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy
Prithvi Shaw made a strong case for himself for a comeback in the Indian side by continuing his rich vein of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shaw who had already got passed Mayank Agarwal’s tally for most runs in one season of the tournament during the semi-final against Karnataka, added yet another record to his name by becoming the first cricketer to score more than 800 runs in a single edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy – the domestic one-day tournament of India.
Mumbai captain Shaw achieved the feat in the in final of the tournament on Sunday against Uttar Pradesh.
Shaw who played an innings of 73 off just 39 balls in Mumbai’s 313-run chase, finished the tournament with 827 runs in 8 matches.
Shaw, who lost his place in the Indian Test side after disappointing tours of New Zealand and Australia, got to his fifty off just 30 balls in the final against Uttar Pradesh.
The attacking right-hander hit a six off UP pacer Shivam Mavi to complete his fifty. He was looking at his menacing best when his innings was cut short by Mavi with a short ball.
Shaw hit 10 fours and four sixes in his stay in the middle. That Shaw’s innings came after he had to be carried off the filed with an injury during UP’s innings, speaks volumes about the character of the youngster.
Earlier, Madhav Kaushik and Akshdeep Nath played knocks of 158 and 55 respectively as Uttar Pradesh registered 312/4 in the allotted fifty overs. Kaushik's unbeaten 158-run knock is the most number of runs scored by a batsman in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Earlier this week, Shaw broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli's record of the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a List A chase.
Prithvi achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra on Tuesday. While Dhoni had smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005, Kohli had hit 183 to steer India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash in Dhaka in 2012.
