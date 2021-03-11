IND USA
754 runs, average of 188: Prithvi Shaw slams 4th ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy, breaks Mayank Agarwal's record
Prithvi Shaw: File Photo(HT Archive)
cricket

754 runs, average of 188: Prithvi Shaw slams 4th ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy, breaks Mayank Agarwal’s record

With 754 runs to his credit, Shaw became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beating Mayank Agarwal’s tally of 723 runs in the 2018 edition.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:21 PM IST

Opening batsman and Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw slammed his fourth hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday. While batting against Karnataka in the second semi-final, Shaw scored 165 off 122 deliveries before losing his wicket to Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

Following this magnificent knock, the 21-year-old batsman is now the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. With 754 runs to his credit, Shaw also became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beating Mayank Agarwal’s tally of 723 runs in the 2018 edition.

Back in the 2017-18 season, Mayank scored 723 runs from 8 games at an average of 90.37, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties.

Here’s the list of top run-getters in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy:

List of top run-getters in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy
Shaw brought up his hundred off just 79 balls with the help of 12 fours and 3 sixes. His 165-run knock was laced with 17 fours and 7 sixes.

Shaw has led Mumbai in three games in the tournament and in these three games, Shaw returned with one double-century and two tons. He has taken his tally to 754 runs in the tournament at a staggering average of 188.5.

Earlier this week, Shaw broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli's record of the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a List A chase. Prithvi achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.

While Dhoni had smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005, Kohli had hit 183 to steer India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash in Dhaka in 2012.

Prithvi surpassed both Dhoni and Kohli's score while guiding Mumbai into the semi-finals.

(With Agency Inputs)

prithvi shaw vijay hazare trophy mayank agarwal
