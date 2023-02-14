Prithvi Shaw breaks silence after India batter's 'Wifey' post on Valentine's Day goes viral

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Indian batter and Delhi Capitals (DC) superstar Prithvi Shaw shared a special post for his ladylove on social media. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Indian batter treated his fans with a stunning picture of the couple. Shaw, who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, dedicated his special post to model-cum-actress Nidhi Tapadia on the photo and video-sharing platform.

Shaw's post soon became the talk of the town on the internet. However, the Indian batter unexpectedly decided to delete the post from Instagram. Breaking his silence on his viral post, the star batter also issued a clarification on Instagram Stories. “Someone editing my pics and showing stuffs that I haven't put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msges thx,” Shaw mentioned in a post shared from his official social media account.

Prithvi Shaw dedicated his special post to model-cum-actress Nidhi Tapadia on the occasion of Valentine's Day

Earlier, Tapadia had opened up about her relationship with Indian batter Shaw."Currently living in heaven," she had captioned her post tagging the DC opener. Mumbai batter Shaw has over 1.5 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform. Shaw's girlfriend Tapadia has 110k followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Shaw made his return to the Indian squad for the white-ball series between New Zealand and hosts India. Though Shaw was added to the Indian T20I squad, the star opener failed to record a single appearance in the three-match series. The Indian think preferred Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan over Shaw in the shortest format.

Shaw, who had a fantastic outing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, played a sublime knock of 379 for Mumbai against Assam which earned him an India call-up for the New Zealand series. The 23-year-old last played an international match for India in 2021 against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium. The Indian opener made his international debut against the West Indies at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in 2018. Shaw has played 5 Tests, 6 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 1 T20I for Team India.

