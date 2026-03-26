Prithvi Shaw declares India comeback mission via IPL, admits past mistakes: ‘Giving not 100 but 200 per cent’

The upcoming IPL season is extremely crucial for Prithvi Shaw, and he has revealed that he is leaving no stone unturned to make his mark. Focused on consistent performances, he aims to dominate with the bat and impress the selectors, hoping to earn a strong return to the Indian cricket team. Prithvi went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction and missed last season. This year, he also didn’t find any buyers in the first round, but was later picked by his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, in the accelerated round. Prithvi Shaw went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction and missed last season. (Delhi Capitals)

Shaw began his international career with a bang, scoring a century on his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018. However, fitness issues and inconsistent form soon saw him drop out of the side. At present, he remains low in the pecking order across all formats, striving to work his way back.

The Delhi Capitals batter, focused on a strong comeback, spoke about his mindset and preparations ahead of the IPL. He revealed that he is working harder than ever, giving more than 100% on and off the field, determined to reclaim his place in the Indian team and make a mark.

"I think that's why I'm playing. There's no doubt that I have to come back to the Indian team. That's why I'm working very hard. The amount of hard work I used to put in, I put in three times more today", Shaw responded to a PTI query here.

"Actually, I don't like to talk about it, but I feel that I'm giving not 100%, but 200% to come back to the Indian team, to win this trophy or to give 100% on a match day or on a practice day as well.

"Whatever ups and downs happened in the last few years, I took it all with a lot of respect and a smile. And obviously, it stays in my mind when I'll be back. But there's only one way to do it work hard and give your 100%. If you've made some mistakes, learn from them."

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“If KL Rahul is opening…” On the topic of his batting position, Shaw remained pragmatic. Speaking about the opening slots, he said it doesn’t matter who partners KL Rahul as long as the team wins. He also acknowledged the stiff competition, noting that with so many talented openers in Indian cricket, every spot is fiercely contested.

"I haven't thought about it actually. If KL (Rahul) is opening and with whosoever is opening with him should have a great season. I won't say that I should open. Whoever opens, should win us the match.

"Obviously, there is competition. Cricket is such a thing that whether you play Ranji Trophy, IPL, India, or India A, there will be competition. Today, there are 10 openers as you can see. So there will be competition," he said.