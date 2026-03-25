‘What’s wrong gentlemen?’ David Warner schools Shaheen, Rizwan for being distracted during PSL press conference

The captains of the Pakistan Super League came together for a media interaction ahead of the new season, but it wasn’t just the cricket talk that grabbed attention. The press conference quickly picked up traction online after David Warner playfully called out fellow skippers for chatting among themselves while he was answering a question. His cheeky remark drew laughs from the room and eased the atmosphere, turning a routine interaction into a moment fans couldn’t stop sharing. Karachi ended last season in third place, with David Warner leading from the front. He scored 368 runs across 11 innings, averaging 33.45 while maintaining a brisk strike rate of 153.97, playing a key role in the team’s strong campaign. David Warner pauses press conference, takes a cheeky dig at other PSL captains. (X Images)

The Aussie veteran was asked about the addition of Adam Zampa and Salman Ali Agha to the squad this season. In response, Warner pointed to the importance of building on last year’s effort, highlighting consistency and the need to settle quickly into familiar conditions, while backing the group to make a sharper start this time around.

"Yeah, look, it's obviously good to have those guys, part of our group and for us it's about trying to emulate a little bit of what we did last year and how we can improve from how we started last year as well. We've had five home games. And obviously, we're down to two venues here, so there's no excuse that we can't get used to the venues and we can adapt as fast as we can," Warner said in the presser.

Meanwhile, as he was answering a reporter’s question, Marnus Labuschagne was seen chatting with Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan joined in and shared a laugh. Noticing the distraction, Warner briefly paused mid-response and quipped, “What's wrong, gentlemen? Oh, sorry, we got some school kids here.”