Prithvi Shaw joins Rohit Sharma, creates multiple records with monumental double century for Northamptonshire

Flexing his muscles on premier bowlers in the ongoing edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup tournament, Indian opener Prithvi Shaw smashed a brilliant double century for Northamptonshire on Wednesday. Enjoying his maiden stint in the English county circuit, the out-of-favour India opener joined Indian captain Rohit Sharma on an elite list. Youngster Shaw played an entertaining knock for Northamptonshire in their Group B match against Somerset at the County Ground in Northampton.

Shaw created multiple records with his monumental double century(PTI-Twitter/@onedaycup)

Shaw registered his career-best List A score as Lewis McManus and Co. posted a gigantic total in the 50-over contest. Opening the innings for Northamptonshire in their Group B match, Shaw scored 244 off just 153 balls. The 23-year-old smoked 11 sixes and struck 28 fours as Northamptonshire posted 415-8 in 20 overs. The exciting young talent registered his quick-fire century in just 81 balls.

Shaw joins Rohit in elite list, shatters Pujara's record

The star batter then equalled Cheteshwar Pujara's feat as the Mumbai batter became the second Indian to register a 150-plus score in the tournament. The Mumbaikar achieved the feat in 103 balls. Shaw ended his two-year drought by scoring his ninth List-A century. Shaw, who is the face of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), completed his record-breaking double-century in 129 balls.

Before his batting heroics in the Royal London One Day Cup, Shaw had last scored a century in the semi-finals of the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The India star has also notched up the second-highest score in the history of English List A cricket. Shaw is the first Indian after skipper Rohit to score more than one double century in List A cricket. Opener Shaw is also the first-ever Indian cricketer to score a double ton in the One Day Cup.

Shaw has managed to overtake Ollie Robinson’s 206-run (vs Kent 2022) knock to become the highest individual run-getter in the One-Day Cup. The India opener has the third-best boundary haul by a player in a single List A innings. He is also the first batter to register List A double hundreds in 2 nations. The DC superstar is also the first batter to smash List A double tons for two teams (Mumbai and Northamptonshire).

