Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic Instagram story after being left out of India squads vs Sri Lanka; Fans react

The Indian limited-overs squads for the series against Sri Lanka were announced on Tuesday, with Hardik Pandya being named the captain of the T20I side. While Rohit Sharma returns to the side for ODIs, none of the top-3 – Rohit, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul – were in the T20I squad. While Rishabh Pant also remained absent from both squads, one name that continues to remain absent from the international setup is that of Prithvi Shaw.

Shaw had last played for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2021; the young opener has since produced consistent outings in domestic cricket for Mumbai. In the 2022 Indian Premier League, Shaw displayed his explosive calibre, scoring 283 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 152.97 for the Delhi Capitals. The doors for an international comeback remained closed for Shaw, however, and after the young opener remains absent from India squad again, he shared a cryptic story on his official Instagram profile.

Also read: Watch: 'Uss time koi meri heartbeat check karta toh meter phat jaata' - Sarfaraz's epic reply leaves reporters in splits

The story contained an Instagram reel that had a shayari (poetry) from Uzair Hijazi; "Kisi ne muft me paa liya vo shakhs, jo mujhe har keemat pe chahiye tha (Rough translation: The one I needed the most, someone got them for free).

Here's how fans reacted:

India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs from January 3, with Pandya reprising his role as T20 captain for a second straight series – he had earlier led India to series victory over New Zealand in November.

Pandya, who captained the Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League title this year in their debut season, will also serve as vice-captain under Rohit Sharma for the ODI series. KL Rahul was earlier Rohit's deputy in the format. In addition, Shikhar Dhawan, who had led the Indian team in the side's ODI series against New Zealand in November, lost his place in the squad.

Rohit missed this month's Test series against Bangladesh after sustaining a blow to the thumb during the preceding ODI matches.

