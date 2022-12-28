Home / Cricket / Watch: 'Uss time koi meri heartbeat check karta toh meter phat jaata' - Sarfaraz's epic reply leaves reporters in splits

Watch: 'Uss time koi meri heartbeat check karta toh meter phat jaata' - Sarfaraz's epic reply leaves reporters in splits

cricket
Published on Dec 28, 2022 10:43 AM IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed left reporters in splits with his hilarious reaction when asked about his state of mind when the wicketkeeper-batter arrived at the crease on Day 1 of the Test against Pakistan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed(YouTube)
Sarfaraz Ahmed(YouTube)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed made a brilliant return to Test cricket earlier this week, as he smashed an important 86 in the first innings of the match against New Zealand on Monday. Sarfaraz forged a 196-run stand alongside captain Babar Azam and steered Pakistan out of trouble; he arrived at the crease with the side's score at 110/4. The hosts eventually put a strong total of 438 in Karachi, with Babar scoring a phenomenal 161 and Agha Salman also scoring a valiant ton (103).

However, following the brilliant knock on Day 1 of the Test, Sarfaraz revealed that he was incredibly nervous when he arrived at the crease. The wicketkeeper-batter joined Babar in the middle with only three balls remaining for the end of the first session of the day, and even hit a four off his second delivery but Sarfaraz insisted that he had to be calmed down by fellow teammates once he reached the dressing room at Lunch.

Also read: MS Dhoni's daughter receives signed Argentina jersey from Lionel Messi with heartwarming two-word message; See pics

“Jo maine 3 balls kheli hain lunch se pehle, uss time meri koi heartbeat check kar leta toh shayad meter hi phat jaata (During the 3 balls that I played before lunch, if someone had checked my heartbeat, there was a high possibility that the monitor would've broken)," Sarfaraz said, leaving the reporters in splits during the post-match press conference after the end of Day 1.

"Because it was beating very fast. I felt like I was making my debut all over again. The situation was also quite crunch at the time. In fact, when I came back for lunch, the boys realised what I was going through so they kept on saying, ‘Saifi bhai, please get normal!’” Sarfaraz added.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter also added that Babar continued to give him confidence throughout the partnership.

“When I went again, Babar gave me a lot of confidence. He played like a senior cricketer there because I really needed some confidence at the time. When you make a comeback after such a long time, you feel like you're playing your first match,” said Sarfaraz.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sarfaraz ahmed pakistan cricket team
sarfaraz ahmed pakistan cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out