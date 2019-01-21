Prithvi Shaw sets comeback date, gives major update on his fitness

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, who was ruled out of the Australian series owing to an ankle series, believes that he will fit before the Indian Premier League season this year.

“I will be fit before the Indian Premier League and I am trying hard to reach full fitness. I am working on my ankle as well as on my upper body,” Shaw was quoted as saying by India TV.

Shaw was expected to India’s X-factor in Australia and started off really well with a 50 in the warm match, but then a freak incident at the boundary rope ruled him out of the series.

“It was an unfortunate incident and you can’t really do anything about that. It was my wish to play in the challenging conditions in Australia. I love the bounce there. But unfortunately, I suffered a leg injury. But that’s okay, I am very happy that India won the Test series. It can’t get better than this,” Shaw added.

The young man had a record-breaking start to his Test career as he peeled off a brilliant 237 runs in three innings at an average of astounding 118.50 against the West Indies.

“He has been playing since the age of eight in the maidans (open spaces) of Mumbai. You can see all that hard work showing. There’s a bit of Sachin there, a bit of Viru in him -- and when he walks there’s a bit of Lara as well,” coach Ravi Shastri said after the Windies series.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 13:40 IST