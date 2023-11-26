Prithvi Shaw's future at DC decided, KKR set to release India star; all we know about IPL trades so far: Report

As the deadline looms for the Indian Premier League franchise retentions, multiple reports indicate some intriguing decisions being made by the teams. On Thursday, it was heavily reported that Hardik Pandya will return to Mumbai Indians – the franchise where he began his IPL career – after spending two years at Gujarat Titans. While the reports came as a surprise to many, it was speculated that Hardik's potential return isn't without reason – with Rohit Sharma turning 37 next year, Mumbai Indians might have turned to Hardik as a successor to the star batter.

On Friday, news agency PTI reported further developments surrounding some of the key India stars in the league. Take a look at key developments in the trade that were reported on Thursday:

Shaw to be retained by DC

Prithvi Shaw, the young batter who plays for the Delhi Capitals, is set to be retained by the franchise. The opener endured a forgettable season in 2023; he scored only 106 runs in eight matches in the edition, was dropped mid-way into the season and was even criticised by head coach Ricky Ponting during a press conference. Shaw is currently recovering from a knee injury suffered during his county cricket stint, and it seems the Capitals are willing to invest in the young opener, possibly due to his explosive potential.

Shaw, 24, kickstarted his IPL career with the Capitals in 2018 and in 71 matches, has scored 1694 runs at an impressive strike rate of 145.78.

KKR release Shardul

The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to release INR 10.75 crores in their purse, reportedly by releasing all-rounder Shardul Thakur from their roster. In the 2023 season, Shardul took part in 11 matches for the franchise, scoring 113 runs and taking seven wickets.

With the introduction of the Impact Player rule, Shardul's utility – at least in the IPL stratosphere – seems to be diminishing as neither his bowling nor his batting has enough firepower to be slotted among the top-6. If they do release Shardul, they will have a total purse of 15.75 crores.

Other trades reported

Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey were released by Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have traded left-arm spin bowling all-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar.

No Joe Root in IPL 2024

The Rajasthan Royals on Saturday confirmed that Joe Root will not be a part of the squad in the 2024 season of the league. The England batter had made his league debut in the 2023 edition, playing 3 matches for the franchise.

“During our retention conversations, Joe informed us of his decision to not take part in IPL 2024. Even in a short span of time, Joe was able to create such a positive impact on the franchise and the players around him. His energy around the group and the experience he brought to the Royals will be missed. We respect his decision totally and wish him success in everything he does,” Kumar Sangakkara, Royals’ Director of Cricket, said on the development.

