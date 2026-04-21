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Priyansh Arya dubbed better than Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘He has a wider range of shots’

Ravichandran Ashwin praises young batsman Priyansh Arya for his ability to make impactful innings, believing he is slightly ahead of Mhatre and Sooryavanshi.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 01:49 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Ravichandran Ashwin has stepped into one of IPL 2026’s liveliest conversations with a clear reading of the new batting crop. Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have both lit up the season, but Ashwin believes Priyansh Arya looks just a shade further ahead right now because of one crucial difference: he sees a batter who can not only attack, but also go on and make the innings count.

Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants.(ANI Pic Service)

Priyansh’s season has already included a brutal 93 off 37 balls for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants, an innings that underlined both his power and his ability to turn momentum into a match-shaping score. Vaibhav, meanwhile, has already produced a century in IPL 2025 and forced his way into the centre of the season’s youth conversation, while Mhatre’s early run of scores has marked him out as one of the Chennai Super Kings’ most exciting young batters.

Ashwin backs Priyansh Arya’s bigger-run ability

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin said: “Kisiko upar-neeche laane ka nahi hai, magar ye jo Priyansh Arya hai na. Jitna Ayush Mhatre, jitna Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hain, usse bhi thora ek kadam mujhe lag raha hain agey hain. Compare nahi kar raha hu. Kyunki yeh bada run bana leta hain, inke paas range of shots zyada hain.” (“I am not trying to put anyone above or below anyone, but Priyansh Arya, to me, looks a step ahead even of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I am not comparing them, because he goes on to make big scores and he has a wider range of shots.”)

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There is also a difference between a flashy start and a statement innings. Vaibhav’s ceiling is already obvious, and Ayush Mhatre’s fluency has been impossible to miss. But Ashwin’s line about Priyansh “making big runs” gets to the heart of the debate. He is not only talking about talent. He is talking about a batter who looks capable of converting rhythm into damage on a bigger scale.

IPL 2026 is already crowded with young Indian batting stories, but Ashwin has tried to separate excitement from readiness. Mhatre has elegance, Vaibhav has explosive force, and Priyansh, in Ashwin’s reading, currently carries a slightly more complete T20 package. It is a fine distinction, not a dismissal. But in a season built on thin margins and loud impressions, that one-step-ahead verdict is enough to become a headline.

 
ravichandran ashwin priyansh arya ayush mhatre
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Priyansh Arya dubbed better than Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘He has a wider range of shots’
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