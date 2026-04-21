Ashwani Kumar gave MI what Trent Boult has not so far: wickets, control and INR 1.21 crore profit vs GT

The Mumbai Indians have spent IPL 2026 looking for bowling certainty from Trent Boult. That is what premium fast bowlers are bought for. They are supposed to take the new ball, strike early and make a high-cost investment look justified. Ashwani Kumar and Trent Boult for the Mumbai Indians. (AP/REUTERS)

Against the Gujarat Titans in Match 30, that role flipped. Ashwani Kumar, one of the cheaper bowling options in MI’s squad, delivered the spell Boult has struggled to produce this season. The result was not just a match-winning performance. It was also a sharp reminder that Mumbai’s best bowling return, at least on this night, came from the least expensive hand.

Ashwani produced the spell MI needed Ashwani’s figures against the Gujarat Titans were elite from every angle. He bowled four overs, gave away 24 runs and picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00. In those 24 balls, he got 14 dots. That gave him a dot-ball percentage of 58.33.

The wickets carried weight, too. He dismissed Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Shahrukh Khan. That is not a spell padded by lower-order clean-up. It was a spell that spanned phases and denied the Gujarat Titans multiple opportunities to recover.

Ashwani’s phase-wise split underlined the control. He went for six runs and one wicket in the powerplay, then returned three overs for 18 runs and three wickets through the middle. He did not concede a six. He allowed only four boundaries overall.

For Mumbai, that was the complete package. Control. Wickets. Phase relevance. Pressure.

The Boult comparison is harsh, but hard to avoid Trent Boult has played three matches in IPL 2026 so far. Across these matches, Boult has bowled 54 legal balls, conceded 110 runs and taken one wicket. His economy rate stands at 12.22. He has managed 12 dot balls, which leaves him with a dot-ball percentage of 22.22. He has also conceded 14 boundaries, including eight sixes.

The powerplay numbers are especially damaging. Boult has bowled 24 powerplay balls, conceded 56 runs and taken no wickets. That works out to an economy of 14.00 in the phase where he is expected to shape innings for MI.

That is what makes Ashwani Kumar’s Match 30 stand out so sharply. In one game, he took four wickets. Boult has one wicket in the tournament so far. Ashwani also bowled more dots in one match than Boult has across three.

Boult has been the sword on display, the premium weapon with pedigree, finish and expectation. Ashwani, in Match 30, was the knife in the fight, the sharper edge that actually cut when the game demanded it.

Impact model says the same thing The scorecard alone makes the case, but the impact layer strengthens it.

Ashwani’s bowling impact raw number for Match 30 was 87.73 (in our model). His bowling score was 34.12. He also received a manual impact rating of 9, which added a bonus of 36. His final score reached 75.12, placing him in the “major impact” bracket.

Boult’s season-so-far returns sit far lower in the same system. His average normalised impact till Match 30 is 7.24. Ashwani’s Match 30 number is 75.12.

That means Ashwani’s single-game impact in this model is more than ten times Boult’s entire tournament total up to this point. That is not a marginal gap. It is the difference between a premium name underperforming and a budget option owning the contest.

The monetary gap is even louder The numbers become harsher when price is factored in.

Ashwani was bought for ₹0.30 crore. His per-match cost is ₹3.33 lakh. His normalised monetary impact for the game is 75.12, and his match worth is valued at ₹1.24 crore.

Once that worth is set against the cost, Ashwani’s rolling profit for the match stands at ₹1.21 crore. His bowling-only profit ₹58.95 lakh.

Boult sits at the other end of the scale. His price is ₹12.50 crore. Across his three matches in the season so far, his total match worth is ₹36.42 lakh. His total rolling loss stands at ₹2.45 crore, while his bowling-only loss stands at ₹1.82 crore.

That is the central financial sting of the comparison. Ashwani’s one match against GT was worth more than Boult’s entire tournament sample till Match 30. The overall profit/loss swing between them is roughly ₹3.66 crore in Ashwani’s favour.

For a team still trying to settle its bowling identity, that matters a lot.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah's INR 26 lakh ball: First wicket of IPL 2026 ends 325-day wait in MI's big win over GT

Why this matters for the Mumbai Indians This is not a verdict on Boult’s career. He has a long body of work behind him and enough class to turn a season around quickly. Three matches are not enough to erase that.

But this comparison is still important because it is about role, not legacy.

Mumbai Indians need premium output from premium bowling slots. Boult was expected to deliver early control and wicket-taking threat. Till Match 30, the numbers show that it has not happened. Ashwani, by contrast, produced exactly the kind of spell teams usually expect from their lead quick.

That shifts the conversation from reputation to utility.

When the expensive blade is not cutting, and the cheaper one is doing the damage, the question is no longer just about form. It becomes a question about where the team is really getting value, control and impact from.

How the worth has been calculated The monetary layer in our model does not use a flat divide-by-14 formula for every player. It uses a rolling cost structure.

A player’s auction price is first converted from crore to lakh. That cost pool is then spread over an estimated appearance denominator based on where the player enters the season and how many league matches remain. That is why Ashwani’s Match 30 per-match cost is only ₹3.33 lakh. His total price pool of ₹30 lakh is divided by a rolling denominator of nine.

Once that cost is established, the workbook uses its normalised monetary impact system to generate a match worth figure. For Ashwani in Match 30, that worth is ₹124.50 lakh. Rolling profit or loss is then calculated by subtracting the per-match cost from the match worth.

The same system is applied to Boult’s season entries. That allows both bowlers to be compared within the same framework.

How this comparison has been reached The comparison is built on three layers.

The first is raw performance: overs, runs conceded, wickets, economy, dot balls, boundaries conceded and phase-wise returns.

The second is impact: bowling impact raw, bowling score, manual rating inputs and final score.

The third is money: price, per-match cost, match worth and rolling profit/loss. So, the conclusion does not rest on one shiny stat. It holds across all three levels. Ashwani outperformed Boult on the night in raw bowling terms. He outperformed him in the impact model. He also crushed him in terms of value.

That is why Match 30 felt bigger than one good spell. It felt like a problem statement for the Mumbai Indians. They paid for a sword. Against the Gujarat Titans, the knife did the work.