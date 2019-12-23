e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Cricket / Problem and promise: 3 talking points after India clinched the ODI series against West Indies

Problem and promise: 3 talking points after India clinched the ODI series against West Indies

West Indies were no pushovers and ran India close in all the three matches and in this article, we take a look at the three talking points in the series and what Indian cricket learned.

cricket Updated: Dec 23, 2019 12:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India clinched the series 2-1
India clinched the series 2-1(PTI)
         

Virat Kohli looked to be in control, as is the norm during any Indian chase, but then, a lapse in concentration saw him lose his wicket and then the chase could well have become tricky. However, Shardul Thakur came out, creamed 17 off 6 balls and Jadeja held his calm as India cantered over the line.

India, in the process, ended 2019 on a high and claimed the series 2-1. West Indies were no pushovers and ran India close in all the three matches and in this article, we take a look at the three talking points in the series and what Indian cricket learned.

ALSO READ: His batting improvement important - Ganguly singles out India star for praise

Problem in the death

It has been a problem with Indian cricket, but then Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar came around and this found a solution. However, in this series both Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah were not in this series and hence, the problem came back to bother Virat Kohli. There were young bowlers and they showed promise, but they were not quite up to the mark when the pressure was amped in the death overs.

Iyer is the solution

Perhaps for the first time for over a 15 months, Indian cricket can breathe in peace as Shreyas Iyer stepped up and gave a great account of his promise and pedigree. He now needs to be consistent and Indian cricket needs to give him a long rope and he can well, be a long term prospect.

Kuldeep-Chahal no longer together

The combination of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav conceded 160 runs in 20 overs for just one wicket in their loss to England at Edgbaston and ever since, they have not played together in an ODI match. Kohli has shown faith in Ravindra Jadeja owing to his batting and fielding and this has yielded dividends in few games.

However, going ahead, will Kohli go back to Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav when India travels overseas? India struggled to pick wickets in the middle overs in this series and hence, using the wrist spinners as an attacking option makes a lot of sense.

tags
top news
LIVE | JMM-Congress alliance inches towards majority mark in Jharkhand
LIVE | JMM-Congress alliance inches towards majority mark in Jharkhand
‘Free to celebrate’: Raghubar Das taunts Oppn as trends put JMM-Cong ahead
‘Free to celebrate’: Raghubar Das taunts Oppn as trends put JMM-Cong ahead
‘No party is untouchable’, says aspiring kingmaker Babulal Marandi
‘No party is untouchable’, says aspiring kingmaker Babulal Marandi
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
‘A mistake coming here’: Jamia student who lost partial vision in police action
‘A mistake coming here’: Jamia student who lost partial vision in police action
Kia Carnival teaser promises MPV with performance, style and attitude
Kia Carnival teaser promises MPV with performance, style and attitude
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LivePM ModiJharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenRohit SharmaDRDO Recruitment 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news