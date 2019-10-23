e-paper
Profile of BCCI office bearers - Meet Sourav Ganguly’s team

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly needs no introduction but the four other office-bearers who were elected unopposed here on Wednesday do. Following is the synopsis of their journey in cricket administration.

Jay Shah, Secretary: The 31-year-old is the youngest office-bearer in the BCCI. Jay, who is Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, has been with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) since 2009. He was elected GCA joint-secretary in September 2013.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s captaincy to MS Dhoni’s future: Sourav Ganguly speaks after taking charge as BCCI president

Arun Singh Dhumal, Treasurer: He too hails from a political family with his elder brother Anurag Thakur currently being a Minister of State (Finance and Corporate affairs). Thakur was removed as BCCI president in January 2017. Dhumal, 44, served as vice-president of Himachal cricket body, HPCA between 2012 and 2015 when Thakur was its president.

 

Dhumal also led a three-member ad-hoc committee which was formed to run HPCA in the wake of Lodha panel recommendations to reform Indian cricket. He also has the experience of representing HPCA in the BCCI.

Jayesh George, Joint Secretary: The 50-year-old has years of experience in cricket administration, having been part of Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) as its secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and most recently the president. He has been part of the KCA since 2005.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in elite ICC rankings list

Mahim Verma, Vice-President: His father P C Verma has served as secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU). Mahim, 45, himself was CAU’s joint-secretary for 10 years until September when he was elected the association’s secretary, soon after the body got BCCI’s recognition.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 18:39 IST

Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
