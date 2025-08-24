South Africa suffer unwanted feat as Australia youngster breaks Shane Warne's record: All stats from 3rd ODI

It might have been a dead rubber, but there were plenty of positives for Australia to take away from their crushing victory in the third ODI of their series against South Africa. A gargantuan 276-run win registers as one of the heaviest defeats in ODIs of all time, but there are plenty more records that went tumbling during the duration of this one-sided match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Cooper Connolly celebrates his five-wicket haul alongside Australian teammates in the third ODI.(AFP)

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh got things started with a 250-run opening partnership, the third time Head has been involved in an ODI opening partnership of 250+. He put on 142 at a rapid rate, while Marsh reached three figures himself right before being dismissed. The innings was given an exclamation mark by Cameron Green, who was promoted to three and pummeled 8 sixes en route to 119* off just 55 deliveries.

Australia reached 431/2, before a flurry of early wickets and a five-fer from Cooper Connolly saw a hapless Protean batting effort fall apart for just 155 in the second innings under the lights.

Here are a list of records achieved by Australia through this match – and some unwanted ones for South Africa.

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI records

431/2: Highest ODI score in Australia

47 deliveries: Fastest century on Australian soil, courtesy Cameron Green; second-fastest century by an Australian player behind Maxwell

276 runs: Heaviest ODI defeat in runs suffered by South Africa, overtaking their 243-run loss at Eden Gardens to India during the 2023 World Cup. Also the second-largest win margin for Australia

Also the largest margin of victory by runs on Australian soil, by a solitary run; overtakes Australia’s 275-run win vs Afghanistan in 2015

5-22: Best figures by an Australian spinner, as Cooper Connolly outdoes players such as Shane Warne, Brad Hogg, and Adam Zampa. He also only required 6 overs to establish these figures in a remarkable performance

22 years and 2 days: Connolly is the youngest ever player to take an ODI five-fer for Australia

3 centurions: First time an Australian ODI innings has included three players scoring tons, and the fifth time overall. Only the second time in ODI history that the top three batters in an innings all ton up

9: Despite the bitter end to this series, South Africa also take the record for most bilateral series wins vs Australia, now with 9 to their name. This includes each of the last 5 times these teams have faced off in a bilateral series