PSL 2026 to be played behind closed doors due to West Asia conflict, venues reduced; opening ceremony cancelled

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed that the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played behind closed doors due to security concerns arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict. The tournament, slated to start on March 26, will be played in just two cities, down from the originally planned six. On Sunday, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi addressed a press conference, confirming that PSL matches will be played without crowds until the situation in the region improves. PSL 2026 to be played in just two venues. (X images)

It has also been confirmed that there will be no opening ceremony before the opening match of PSL 2026 between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen. Naqvi confirmed that PSL matches will be played only in Karachi and Lahore in the 2026 season due to logistical and security reasons.

While speaking to reporters, Naqvi confirmed that consultations had been underway for several days among the Government of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and security agencies. Naqvi said that the final decision was made keeping national priorities in mind.

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi's PCB sets up PSL's clash with IPL 2026, full schedule announced “PSL is our international brand. There are many international players involved. We cannot cancel the tournament. We have decided to go on with the tournament. It will start on March 26. It wouldn't be easy to host 25000-30000 people. Until and unless the crisis ends, there would be no crowds,” Naqvi told reporters.

“It was a difficult decision, but we have to take this. The matches will only be played in two cities. The PCB will compensate the gate money to all the franchises,” he added.

Naqvi, also the Interior Minister of Pakistan, stated that the decision to postpone the PSL was not taken as if it had already been decided; otherwise, it wouldn't have been possible to host the tournament later, keeping the international calendar in mind. It has also been confirmed that the PCB will compensate the franchises for losses in gate receipts.

The fans who had already bought tickets for PSL 2026 games will be compensated, and a refund will be issued in the coming few days.

"The Prime Minister requested that all of Pakistan restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis. We closed schools and instituted work from home and increased the number of Eid holidays. We don't know how long this war will last. Fans who bought the tickets will be refunded in the next 72 hours,” said Naqvi.

"Looking at all of this and after discussions with our security agencies, we decided that the PSL would continue as per the original schedule. But we can't ask people to restrict their movements and then have 30,000 people in stadiums every day. We decided that, as long as this crisis continues, we will not have crowds at matches. This was a difficult decision, but it needed to be made. The opening ceremony will also be cancelled."

More details about PSL 2026 In PSL 2026, a total of 44 matches will be played in two cities - Lahore and Karachi from March 26 to May 3. For the first time, eight teams will participate in the competition – Hyderabad Kingsmen, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Rawalpindi Pindiz.

Each team will play 10 matches, and the top four sides will qualify for the playoffs, comprising Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final, scheduled from April 28 to May 3. The final will be played at the PCB headquarters, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3. There is also a reserve day in place in case rain spoils the party.