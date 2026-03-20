PCB insists PSL 2026 is on track, dismisses venue change and overseas player pullout speculations

The Pakistan Cricket Board has moved to shut down speculation about PSL 2026, insisting that the tournament will begin on March 26 as scheduled despite concerns over foreign players' availability and possible venue disruptions. In a clarification carried by The Express Tribune, the PCB stated that no foreign player has pulled out so far and that the league remains on track to start on time. Babar Azam plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League. (AFP)

That reassurance comes at a sensitive moment in the buildup to the tournament. Questions had begun to surface about whether overseas players, particularly Australians, would travel amid regional tensions, and whether the lone fixture in Peshawar might come under threat. The PCB’s response, however, was firm: preparations are continuing as planned, the Peshawar match is still on, and franchises are expecting players and support staff to arrive in time for the competition.

PCB shuts down uncertainty over PSL 2026 Training sessions are scheduled for March 24 and 25, which leaves little room for ambiguity this close to the start of the season. Instead of allowing speculation to gather momentum, the PCB has chosen to project certainty and operational continuity before the tournament opener in Lahore.

There is, however, a contingency layer in the background. While the board has maintained that shifting matches out of Pakistan is not under consideration at present, the UAE remains a possible backup option if circumstances change sharply. That reflects the reality of Pakistan cricket’s history, with the Emirates having long served as an alternative host during difficult periods. Even so, the board’s current position is that Pakistan remains the intended and preferred venue for the league.

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That firmness matters because PSL 2026 is an important edition for the competition. The 11th season will feature eight teams and 44 matches across six cities: Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Faisalabad. The opening match is scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face Hyderabad Kings.

The PCB had already unveiled the full schedule earlier this month and has continued normal pre-tournament activity in the days since, underlining that it is proceeding with the event as planned. In effect, the board is trying to bring the focus back to cricket rather than contingency talk.

For now, the message is straightforward. PSL 2026 is still on; the March 26 start date remains intact; the Peshawar fixture has not been dropped; and no foreign player withdrawal has been confirmed. At a time when outside noise threatened to shape the league's narrative, the PCB responded with the one line it wanted heard most clearly: the tournament will begin on time.