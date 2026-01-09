PSL team auction looks mundane next to IPL, and the numbers are brutal: Gulf of 100x explained in detail

Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) expansion took a major step on January 8, 2026, when the PCB sold two new franchises at its teams auction: Hyderabad went for PKR 1.75 billion and Sialkot for PKR 1.85 billion, as the league moves from six to eight teams. Virat Kohli with the IPL trophy and Babar Azam with the PSL trophy. (PTI, X images)

Notably, IPL too had two key “team ownership” moments: the inaugural IPL franchise auction in 2008 and the most recent IPL expansion sale (2021). Here we look at a valuation comparison of the franchises in the two leagues. To keep it fair, we used a simple normalisation method: convert all prices into common currency (USD) using Jan 8, 2026 spot exchange rates, and for IPL 2008 (which is in older USD), inflate 2008 dollars into 2026-ish dollars using US CPI (Consumer Price Index) before comparing.

PSL 2026 expansion Using USD/PKR spot for Jan 8, 2026 (1 USD = 280.05 PKR), the new PSL franchise fees translate to roughly:

Hyderabad (PKR 1.75 bn) = $6.25 million

Sialkot (PKR 1.85 bn) = $6.61 million And if we convert these same numbers in INR at the same as-of point (1 USD = INR 89.90), those are roughly INR 56-59 crore.

So, the PSL expansion buy-in is essentially a single-digit million-dollar cheque.

Scenario 1: If IPL’s first franchise auction happened in 2026 The 2008 IPL franchise auction produced eight team sales, headlined by Mumbai and Bangalore at roughly $111-112 million each, with Rajasthan at $67 million as the lowest.

But comparing 2008 USD directly to 2026 USD is misleading, so we inflation adjusted 2008 dollars to 2026-ish dollars using CPI. US CPI shows 2008 annual average - 215.303, while the latest pre-Jan 2026 CPI print (NOV 2025) is 324.122, an inflation factor of roughly 1.50x.

That means, in 2026-equivalent terms:

Mumbai Indians/RCB - roughly $168 million in 2026-ish dollars

Rajasthan Royals - roughly $ 101 million in 2026-ish dollars Now compare those to PSL’s entry price:

A 2026-equivalent Rajasthan is about 16 times a PSL franchise.

A 2026-equivalent Mumbai/RCB is about 27 times a PSL franchise. Even after doing the fairest possible adjustment, the IPL’s Day-1 ownership pricing sits in nine-figure USD, while PSL’s 2026 expansion pricing sits in single-digit millions.

Also Read: Tilak Varma ruled out of first three New Zealand T20Is; BCCI to assess progress before final two matches Scenario 2: IPL’s most recent team auction vs PSL The IPL’s latest ownership sale is an even sharper contrast because it was priced in modern, mega-rights IPL economics:

Lucknow sold for INR 7,090 crore

Ahmedabad sold for INR 5,625 crore Converted into USD using the same Jan 8, 2026 USD/INR spot rate, that is roughly:

Lucknow = $789 million

Ahmedabad = $626 million Put against PSL’s team values:

Lucknow is 126 times PSL’s Hyderabad franchise

Ahmedabad is 100 times PSL’s Hyderabad franchise So, IPL’s latest expansion entree fee is roughly 100-125 times PSL’s latest expansion entry fee, once everything is expressed in common 2026 currency.

Why the gap is this extreme A two to five times difference can be explained by audience size/ A 100 times difference is structural.