Tilak Varma ruled out of first three New Zealand T20Is; BCCI to assess progress before final two matches

Tilak’s absence removes a settled left-handed option from India’s T20I batting group at a crucial point in the season. Over the past year, he has emerged as a flexible middle-order batter capable of adapting to different match situations, whether stabilising an innings or accelerating against spin. His ability to bat across multiple positions has made him a valuable part of India’s recent T20I plans.

The board stated that Tilak’s availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed later, with the decision dependent on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases. No further details were shared regarding the nature of the injury or a specific recovery timeline beyond that assessment window.

Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand, the BCCI confirmed through an official update on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

With the series beginning soon, the team management is expected to reassess combinations for the opening games. The lack of clarity around Tilak Varma’s return also means India may prioritise short-term balance over long-term experimentation, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching. As of now, no replacement has been announced, and the BCCI has not indicated whether an additional player will be drafted into the squad immediately.

India begin the five-match T20I series against New Zealand on January 21 in Nagpur, followed by matches in Raipur (January 23) and Guwahati (January 25) — the three fixtures Tilak has officially been ruled out of. The series then moves to Visakhapatnam (January 28) and Thiruvananthapuram (January 31), which is the window the board has kept open for a potential return, subject to his recovery milestones being met.

Also Read: Tilak Varma lays all rumours to rest, shares recovery update post surgery With the schedule compressed into less than two weeks, selection decisions are expected to be driven by immediate readiness rather than extended rehabilitation timelines. Any call on Tilak’s participation in the latter part of the series will depend on how quickly he completes the skill-based phases and returns to full-intensity training.

Further updates are expected from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as Tilak progresses through his recovery programme and approaches match fitness.