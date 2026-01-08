Tilak Varma lays all rumours to rest, shares recovery update post surgery

The Indian left-hander posted an Instagram Story on Thursday, sharing a selfie with the caption: “Thank you for all the overwhelming love! Already on the road to recovery, and I’ll be back on the field sooner than you know it.”

Tilak Varma has issued his first public update since news broke that he underwent surgery in Rajkot, reassuring fans that his comeback won’t be a long wait.

What happened and why the update matters Tilak, 23, required a procedure for testicular torsion after he felt acute discomfort during Hyderabad’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Bengal in Rajkot. The condition typically demands quick medical attention, which is why the decision to operate was taken promptly. Tilak underwent surgery on Wednesday and stayed with the squad before travelling back with the team.

The episode triggered immediate uncertainty around his short-term availability for India with a New Zealand T20I series scheduled to begin on January 21 in Nagpur. Reports claimed that he is doubtful for the assignment following the operation.

However, Hyderabad coach DB Ravi Teja pushed back strongly on fears of a lengthy layoff, calling it “a very minor surgery” and adding there was “nothing serious or alarming” about the situation. The coach told Cricbuzz Tilak should be ready in three to four days, and said he should be fine for the New Zealand series.

Also Read: After Tilak Varma's injury setback, BCCI left with no choice but to turn to Shreyas Iyer for India’s T20 World Cup squad That context makes Tilak’s own message significant. It doesn’t put a date on his return, but it aligns with the Hyderabad camp’s view that recovery is progressing quickly and that he expects to be back playing “sooner than you know it.”

Before the setback, Tilak Varma had featured in only two matches for Hyderabad in this Vijay Hazare campaign, scoring 143 runs, including a 109 against Chandigarh on January 3.

For India, Tilak’s fitness has extra relevance because he is viewed as a key middle-order option in the T20 set-up and was a standout in India’s recent Asia Cup triumph. The immediate watchpoint is whether he can return to full training loads in time for the New Zealand series, and then stay on track for the World Cup. For now, Tilak’s tone is clear: gratitude for support, and confidence that the wait for his next innings won’t be too long.