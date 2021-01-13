Punit Bisht stars with unbeaten 146 as Meghalaya trounces Mizoram
A blistering 51-ball 146 by captain Punit Bisht, which included six fours and 17 sixes, powered Meghalaya to a massive 130-run win over Mizoram in a Plate group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Wednesday.
Opting to bat, Meghalaya saw opener DB Ravi Teja (7) fall in the third over after adding 27 runs with Yogesh Tiwari (53, 47 balls, 6X4, 2X6). Dippu Sangma fell one run later after which it was a Bisht show as he simply toyed with the Mizoram bowling.
Bisht, who previously played for Delhi, belted the ball all around the Guru Nanak College ground and reached his half-century in 26 balls. He went on the overdrive and hammered 94 runs in the next 25 balls he faced as sixes flew all over the ground and Meghalaya piled up 230 for 6 in 20 overs.
The wicketkeeper-batsman added 120 runs in a little over 10 overs for the third wicket with Tiwari. The Mizoram batsmen never got going in a massive run chase and only three batsmen reached double figures as they managed to crawl to 100 for 9 in 20 overs.
In other matches, Bihar beat thrashed Sikkim by eight-wicket for its second straight win while Chandigarh and Nagaland recorded victories. Bihar is on top of the Plate ground standings with 8 points from two matches followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland with six apiece.
Brief scores:
Meghalaya 230 for 6 in 20 overs (Punit Bisht 146 not out, Yogesh Tiwari 53) beat Mizoram 100 for 9 in 20 overs (KB Pawan 33, Pratik Desai 27, Aditya Singhania 4/15) by 130 runs.
Meghalaya: 4 points, Mizoram: 0.
Arunachal Pradesh 145 for 7 in 20 overs (Techi Doria 36, Rahul Dalal 31, Akhilesh Sahani 31) lost to Nagaland 147 for 1 in 15.5 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 69 not out, Chetan Bist 50 not out) by nine wickets.
Nagaland: 4 points, Arunachal Pradesh: 0.
Sikkim 110 for 8 in 20 overs (Varun Sood 28, Ashutosh Aman 4/18) lost to Bihar 111 for 2 in 19.1 overs (Mangal Mahrour 55, Shasheem Rathour 38) by eight wickets.
Bihar: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.
Chandigarh 178 for 5 in 20 overs (Shivam Bhambri 56, Manan Vohra 39, AK Kaushik 36) beat Manipur 66 for 8 in 20 overs (Gurinder Singh 3/10, Bipul Sharma 2/8) by 112 runs.
Chandigarh: 4 points, Manipur: 0.
