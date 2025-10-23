Search Search
Punjab Kings appoint veteran cricketer Bahutule as new spin bowling coach

PTI |
Published on: Oct 23, 2025 03:06 pm IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) has roped in former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule as its new spin bowling coach ahead of the league's next season.

Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings (PBKS) has roped in former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule as its new spin bowling coach ahead of the league's next season.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) has roped in former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule(PTI)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) has roped in former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule(PTI)

The 52-year-old Bahutule, who played two Tests and eight ODIs in his brief international career, has replaced Sunil Joshi, who was serving in the role since 2023.

Bahutule is a veteran of first-class cricket and a highly-regarded cricket coach.

He has previously held coaching roles with domestic teams like Kerala, Gujarat, Vidharbha and Bengal, and IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, focusing on developing young talent.

Satish Menon, CEO of Punjab Kings, welcomed Bahutule and said, "We extend our sincere thanks to Sunil Joshi for his dedicated service and contribution to the Punjab Kings over the years. As we look forward, we are thrilled to welcome Sairaj Bahutule to our coaching staff.

"Sairaj's deep understanding of the game, particularly his extensive experience in grooming domestic bowlers and managing strategy, will be invaluable to our side. His expertise aligns perfectly with our vision of building a strong and cohesive bowling unit for the season ahead."

Bahutule also shared his excitement about joining the franchise.

"I'm really excited to join Punjab Kings as a spin bowling coach for the upcoming IPL season. This is a team that plays a different brand of cricket, and I can see the potential is massive.

"They have a bunch of talented players, and I'm looking forward to working with them to refine their skills and help them reach new heights."

PBKS had finished runners-up in the season gone by after a stellar run in the league stage.

