Punjab Kings bring in fastest BBL centurion to replace injured Glenn Maxwell for remainder of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings have announced their replacement for the injured Glenn Maxwell for the remainder of IPL 2025, with Australian Big Bash League hero Mitch Owen being drafted in by the franchise. IPL confirmed in a statement that Owen will be replacing Maxwell for the remainder of the season, receiving INR 3 crore. Big Bash League final centurion Mitchell Owen joins Punjab Kings as a replacement player for Glenn Maxwell.(Getty)

The all-rounder made a name for himself in this season’s Big Bash, helping Hobart Hurricanes to the BBL14 title with a sparkling century in the final. Owen scored 108 off just 42 deliveries in the final in an innings that included 11 maximums, helping the Hurricanes chase down 183 in just 14.1 overs.

It was the crowning achievement in a strong showing that saw Mitch Owen finish the season as the top-scorer in the tournament, finishing with 452 runs. Despite his powerful showing, Owen still awaits a debut for Australia in the shortest format. However, Owen’s powerful batting has earned him a chance in the IPL, joining a PBKS team trying to reach their first IPL playoffs in 11 years.

In his career in the T20 format, Owen has scored 646 runs at a strike-rate of 184 in 34 matches through his career. Owen is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League for the Peshawar Zalmi, having scored 101 runs in 6 innings at a strike-rate touching 200 this season.

Maxwell IPL 2025 struggle ends with finger fracture

23-year-old Owen joins forces with the greatest cricketer from his home territory of Tasmania, with Ricky Ponting in his first season as head coach with the Punjab team. Ponting also serves as head of strategy for Hobart Hurricanes, and has experience working with Owen in the past through the BBL team. He joins the strong Australian cohort already present within the PBKS camp.

Maxwell had a quiet IPL season before his injury-enforced withdrawal caused due to a fractured finger, managing only 48 runs in seven matches at a strike-rate of less than run-a-ball. This included a string of six single-digit scores. Maxwell saw himself rotated with fellow Australian Josh Inglis in the middle order.

The addition of Owen will provide a boost for Punjab Kings as the team tries to make the final push towards the playoffs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side prepares to their first match of the season at their secondary home base of Dharamsala, where they welcome Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday evening.