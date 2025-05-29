Punjab Kings coach answers whether Shreyas Iyer was shocked, deflated after India Test axe: 'Didn't have to pick him...'

Shreyas Iyer hasn't done much wrong over the last 12 years. From making his comeback into the BCCI's central contracts list to playing a key role in India's Champions Trophy win and now leading Punjab Kings to the IPL Playoffs after 11 long years, Shreyas has ticked most boxes. The one he didn't – at least not entirely – is his battle against the short ball. Why else would the selectors not find a place for him in India's Test squad for the England tour? Although the BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, did not pinpoint Iyer's Achilles heel and simply said 'there's no place for him' in the squad for now, Shreyas' vulnerability could be a factor behind guys like Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan getting the nod ahead of him. Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings face RCB tonight in Qualifier 1(PTI)

Nonetheless, Iyer's snub raised a few eyebrows. Mohammad Kaif and Atul Wassan had reservations about the decision, but it turned out Iyer wasn't too bothered about it. Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin appeared on the LiSTNR Sport podcast, where he was asked whether Shreyas was shocked and deflated to hear the news and if it required the entire unit to put a hand around his shoulder to lift him up.

"We didn't have to pick him up. His leadership quality around the group has been ultra-aggressive since Day 1. He is coming to camp with a real focus and drive to make Punjab a great cricket franchise. And that's what he has done. He hasn't wavered in his thought process through the whole time. He's been exceptional around our group; he's been exceptional off the field," Haddin told Adam Peacock.

People don't see Shreyas Iyer' hard work: Brad Haddin

Shreyas has been nothing but inspirational for Punjab Kings and their rise in the ongoing IPL 2025. With 19 wins from 14 matches and a net-run rate of 0.372 – higher than any other team – PBKS finished at the top of the IPL table by the end of the league stage, with Shreyas leading from the front, having scored 514 runs.

"A lot of people don't see the work he does off the field; not only with the coaching staff but to bring the whole team together. He is very prepared. What I like about him is his cricket IQ. He things on the spot; reads the game really well so he’s been top shelf from Day 1. I am not changing anything, any selections," Haddin pointed out.