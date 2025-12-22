Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell replacement accepts comparisons as a compliment with caution: ‘I’m a long way off'

Punjab Kings walked out of the IPL 2026 mini-auction with Cooper Connolly for INR 3 crore, and almost instantly, the framing followed: a young Australian all-rounder being spoken about as the Maxwell replacement type, especially after Glenn Maxwell was released and he chose to stay out of the 2026 auction. Cooper Connolly for Australia.(REUTERS)

That’s the lens Connolly introduced through at PBKS: similar role expectations, similar chaos-potential, and the same job description - win games and leave impact.

In a recent interaction with the Indian media, Connolly was asked about the comparisons with Glenn Maxwell. He replied to it with humility while praising his senior compatriot. “Yeah, I think the comparisons to Maxie, I’ll take it. But he is a world-class player. I’m a long way from being as good as him.”

Connolly doesn’t try to run away from the Maxwell talk; he accepts it as a compliment, but he also makes it clear he is not arriving as a ready-made clone.

“But no, I think the only thing that I’m just looking forward to is playing some positive cricket and looking to win games for Punjab,” added Connolly. He keeps returning to team-first language, and the why PBKS bit is pretty direct: last season didn’t end with a trophy, and that’s the point of the move. “But yeah, it’s going to be an exciting group. And obviously, last year, they didn’t quite win the whole thing.”

Then comes the optimism, not loud, not reckless, just the kind that PBKS fans have learned to treat like a fragile object. “But I think this year looks promising. And yeah, I think I’m just looking forward to getting over to the group and, I guess, pursuing for tha trophy. But, yeah its going to be a good season.”

For Punjab, that is the cleanest takeaway. Cooper Connolly isn’t selling Maxwell 2.0. He’s selling intent- positive cricket, wins, and a season that finally doesn’t stop short.