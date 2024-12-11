Punjab Kings' INR 30 lakh buy blasts 6,6,6,4,4 in 12-ball blitz as Mumbai pull off epic heist to reach SMAT semifinal

Punjab Kings' newest recruit Suryansh Shedge, who was acquired at his base price of INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction last month in Jeddah, took the quarterfinal match for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament by storm as he smashed 36 runs in just 12 balls to help his team pull off a thrilling heist against Vidarbha on Wednesday at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. Suryansh Shedge smashed 12-ball 36* in Mumbai's win

Chasing a mighty total of 222 in the fourth quarterfinal match of the day, veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane had laid the foundation with his fiery knock of 84 off 45, en route to which he was also involved in an 83-run stand alongside opener Prithvi Shaw, who scored 49 off 26.

However, a flurry of wickets left Mumbai in a spot of bother, and the team was eventually left with 65 runs to chase in the last 29 balls after Rahane was dismissed in the 16th over. Shedge, the next batter in, made a steady start to his knock, before taking Mandar Mahale to the cleaners in the next over. He smashed the bowler for three sixes and a four in the five balls he faced in the 17th over as Mumbai had their equation reduced to 30 off 12.

With still a stiff target to chase, Shivam Dube, who was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning side earlier this year, stepped in to blast two sixes in the 18th over and a boundary against Yash Takur in the next over, before Shedge wrapped up the match with a maximum in the second ball of the final over to help Mumbai complete an epic heist.

Who is Suryansh Shedge?

The 21-year-old Mumbai batter made his First Class debut for the team earlier this year in the match against Bengal at the Eden Gardens. However, Shedge burst into fame after he smashed a knock off 99 against Tripura in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy tournament in October, followed by an unbeaten 79 against Odisha at home.

Although the two knocks in the red-ball format was followed by a forgettable start to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament, he repaid the faith of the captain and the management with an eight-ball 30* against Andhra in the round of 16 as Mumbai completed another 200-run chase.