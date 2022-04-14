WATCH: Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada dedicates song to ex-Proteas teammate, bowls out fans with his voice

Punjab Kings speedster Kagiso Rabada was superb with the ball in the Indian Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday evening. The Proteas pacer completed two scalps in his four-over quota and kept his economy under check.

His efforts along with Arshdeep Singh helped Punjab trump Mumbai by 12 runs, which was the latter's fifth defeat of the season.

Apart from his bowling, Rabada on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse of his off-the field talent. The incident took place while the 26-year-old was chatting with his former South Africa teammate Morne Morkel, who requested Rabada to sing.

Obliging to the request, Rabada dedicated a couple of verses from Bill Withers’ – Ain’t No Sunshine to Morkel, leaving the fans fascinated.

Rabada was roped in by the Punjab franchise for ₹9.25 crore in the mega auctions held in February. He had also won the Purple Cap in the 2020 edition of the tournament, which saw him scalp 30 wickets in 17 matches.

Meanhwile, the win against Mumbai helped Punjab jump to the third spot on the ten-team points table. They have won three of the five matches played so far and are standing below Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table.