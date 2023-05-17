Punjab to pin hopes on 22-year-old in another crucial fixture: PBKS's predicted XI vs DC

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on bottom-of-the-table Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala on May 17. The Shikhar Dhawan-led team beat DC in Delhi in their last game and will now play their final two games in Dharamsala, the second home venue used by PBKS this season after Mohali. They need to win both their remaining games and need other results to go in their favour to have any chance of making it to the playoffs.

Punjab Kings have to win all of their remaining matches while hoping for a number of favourable results(PTI)

PBKS have won six and lost six of their twelve matches in the ongoing IPL season. The Trevor Bayliss-coached outfit defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their opening two matches before suffering two losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in subsequent games. Then PBKS defeated LSG in a hard-fought encounter by two wickets in Lucknow. PBKS then lost to RCB in Mohali but bounced back strongly to defeat MI at the Wankhede. PBKS then suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of LSG. Punjab Kings got back to winning ways as they beat Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Then they lost consecutive games to MI and KKR. Last time out, Prabhsimran smashed his maiden IPL ton (103 off 65) to propel PBKS to a competitive total of 167/7. Harpreet Brar then ripped through the DC batting line-up with 4/30 as an all-round bowling performance from PBKS saw them restrict the home side to 136/8 and win the match by 31 runs.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan has scored 356 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 143 so far this season. Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma have scored 334 and 265 runs so far respectively. Sam Curran has chipped in with 216 runs having scored one half-century so far this season. Liam Livingston has also chipped in with 176 runs in seven innings since returning from injury.

Sikandar Raza and Matt Short have also played some important knocks so far this season.

Arshdeep Singh has picked up 16 wickets this season, but has conceded more than nine runs an over. Nathan Ellis has chipped in with twelve wickets so far and has been Punjab’s best overseas bowler this season. Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar have chipped in with 21 wickets between them. Sam Curran has also picked up 7 wickets so far.

PBKS are expected to be unchanged for the upcoming game.

Nathan Ellis is expected to be utilised as the Impact player if PBKS bowl in the second innings.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh.

Top and middle order: Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk).

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Liam Livingston.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan.

Impact Player: Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide and Gurnoor Brar are also options for the Impact player role.

