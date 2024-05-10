Purple Cap IPL 2024: Harshal Patel pushes Jasprit Bumrah down after PBKS vs RCB match

Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel, who won the Purple Cap in IPL 2021, is once again in the reckoning to claim the big price for the second time. Harshal picked up 3/38 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to displace Mumbai Indians' star Jasprit Bumrah from the top spot. Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel receives the IPL Purple Cap from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli(PBKS-X)

Harshal now has 20 wickets to his name. His three wickets in the last over of the RCB, however, was not enough to take PBKS to victory.

After conceding 241/7, PBKS were bowled out for 181 to lose the match by 60 runs. More importantly, they were knocked out of the tournament. They, however, still have two league matches to go.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has 18 wickets in 12 matches. The star paceman has been the standout bowler for his side, but like PBKS, MI too are out of the playoff race. The last time they qualified for an IPL playoff was 10 years ago. That year, they went all the way to the finals, losing to eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is also putting up a good fight in the race and has 16 wickets under his kitty.

India's T20 World Cup-bound Arshdeep Singh rose to the fourth spot with 16 wickets to his name. SRH paceman T Natarajan ended up wicketless in the clash against LSG as he slid to the fifth spot in the tally with 15 wickets in 10 matches.

Delhi Capitals Mukesh Kumar has also claimed 15 wickets and is looking to give a tough fight to the other bowlers.

There were no other changes in the latter half of the Purple Cap list.

Purple Cap, IPL 2024 after PBKS vs RCB

Coming back to the match, star batter Virat Kohli slammed a 47-ball 92 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 241/7 after being invited to bat first.

In reply, Punjab Kings were all out for 181 in 17 overs. Rilee Rossouw made 61 in 27 balls, while Shashank Singh got 37 in 19 balls.

Mohammed Siraj picked up 3/43 for RCB, while there were two wickets apiece for Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson and Karn Sharma.

Earlier, in-form opener Kohli got off to a brisk start before Rajat Patidar (55 off 23 balls) joined his senior partner to take the PBKS bowlers to the cleaners.