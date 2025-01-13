PV Sindhu gets 'emotional' seeing Vinod Kambli's video: 'Take care of money, don't spend lavishly'

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu, who has won two Olympic medals, said she got a little emotional after seeing the clips of former India cricketer Vinod Kambli when the latter made his first public appearance in a long time. For the uninitiated, in December 2024, Vinod Kambli attended the memorial for Ramakant Achrekar. PV Sindhu admitted to feeling emotional after seeing Vinod Kambli's viral video.(PTI/ANI)

The sight of Kambli grabbing Sachin Tendulkar's hand and not letting it go went viral on social media. Fans raised concerns about Kambli's health after he gave a slurred speech at the event.

Speaking to NDTV India, PV Sindhu revealed that she got a little emotional, and the clip reminded her of why having the right people around is important.

"I did get a bit emotional. There are ups and downs in life. You need to be careful. You need to have people that guide you in life," said Sindhu.

The ace shuttler also discussed the importance of investing for the future.

"I did see Vinod Kambli's video. It is important that you manage smartly. You have to invest in a way that is also useful for you in the future. That's why I say that you have to invest and take care of your money and not spend lavishly," said Sindhu.

Speaking further, Sindhu said, "You have to invest carefully. When you are a top athlete, you get amounts from people who support you. You have to be very careful. You need to pay your taxes. It is important. If you don't, you are in trouble. I am managed by my parents. My husband takes care of my investments. Till now, I haven't had any financial struggles, and I am grateful for that."

Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar come forward to help Kambli

When the clips of Vinod Kambli went viral, the 1983 World Cup-winning squad members came forward to lend a supporting hand to Kambli. Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar suggested rehabilitation as they expressed their desire to help the former India batter out.

Recently, Vinod Kambli was rushed to a hospital as well for a urinary tract infection (UTI) and cramps. However, he was discharged days later.

Recently, Kambli attended the 50th anniversary event of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. At the event, he interacted with Sunil Gavaskar and Prithvi Shaw.

At the event, Kambli was seen touching Sunil Gavaskar's feet. The duo also shared a warm hug.