'Question has to have some logic': Query on R Ashwin's T20 comeback leaves Virat Kohli a trifle annoyed

A question on off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s absence from the India limited-overs squads irked India captain Virat Kohli on the eve of the first T20I against England in Ahmedabad.

Despite being a consistent performer in the IPL, Ashwin has been continuously ignored in India’s T20 and ODI sides. Ashwin picked up 13 wickets in last IPL for Delhi Capitals at an impressive economy rate of 7.66.

The senior off-spinner who was adjudged Player of the Series in the India’s 3-1 win over England in Tests, last played a limited-overs fixture for India back in July 2017 in West Indies.

When asked about Ashwin’s chances of making a comeback into the T20I set-up, Kohli was a trifle annoyed, according to news agency PTI.

The India captain took the name of all-rounder Washington Sundar and said unless he has a ‘horrible season’, Team India won’t look at other options.

"Washington has been doing really well for us. So you cannot have two players of the same discipline, playing in one spot. So (this will not happen) unless Washy has drastically horrible season and things go south for him," Kohli said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the series opener against England.

Washington has an impressive economy rate of less than 7 per over (6.95) in 26 games for the country. In fact, it was his consistent T20 performances that earned him a spot in the Indian Test side which he grabbed with both hands.

Kohli made it pretty clear that the question didn't amuse him one bit.

"I mean the question has to be asked with some kind of logic as well. You suggest where you would add Ash (Ashwin), and play him in the team?" he countered.

"Washington already does that job for the team. It's easy to ask a question but you should have a logical explanation to it yourself," said Kohli.

India will start their T20 World Cup preparations with this important series against the No.1-rannked T20 side England on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)