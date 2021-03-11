'It's quite simple': Virat Kohli confirms India's openers for first T20I against England in Ahmedabad
Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul? Who will partner Rohit Sharma as India’s opener in the first T20I against England? Will all three of them play and Rahul bat in the middle order? India captain Virat Kohli put all the speculations to rest by confirming India’s openers for the series opener in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Kohli confirmed that it will be KL Rahul who will open with Rohit Sharma in the first T20I against England while he ruled out all three of them playing together by terming Shikhar Dhawan a ‘third opener'.
"It's quite simple, KL and Rohit have been performing at the top of the order for us and those two would start," Kohli said in a virtual press conference on the eve of the first of the five T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Also Read | India Predicted XI for first T20I : A debut on the cards
"And if Rohit takes rest or Kl has a niggle or something Shikki (Shikhar Dhawan) obviously comes back as a third opener. The starting composition, Rohit and Rahul will start," he added.
Dhawan and Rahul were India’s openers in their last T20 series in Australia as Rohit was not part of the squad because of an injury. But with the limited-overs vice-captain now returning to the squad, it left Team India with a difficult choice to make between Dhawan and Rahul.
The think tank went with the two right-handers considering that both of them have a better record in T20 cricket compared to Dhawan.
Speaking about the inclusion of youngsters like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia Kohli said :” We have made additions to the squad who can be X-Factors in the batting lineup. We want to see how they fare in the middle.”
The India captain asserted that India will play ‘free cricket’ in the five-match T20 series against the Eoin Morgan-led side.
We want to play free cricket, we have explosive batsmen in the team now. That's exactly what we are trying to address. This time around you will see players bat more freely. I see us being much more free with our approach from this series onwards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes
- Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England players wear black armbands in memory of Joey Benjamin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI in Antigua
- Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Antigua
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six, Twitter goes wild - Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's breaking news': Ex cricketer stunned with India's choice of openers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brilliant Lee single-handedly powers South Africa to win in 3rd women's ODI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st T20 highlights: Iyer's fifty goes in vain as England win by 8 wickets
Tainted Sharjeel Khan named in Pakistan squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB not in favour of Asia Cup this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50% crowd allowed in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox