Quinton de Kock fills Rohit Sharma’s big shoes with a sublime ton, outshines MS Dhoni in IPL record books

Quinton de Kock finally got his chance in IPL 2026 after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Punjab Kings clash with a hamstring injury, and the South African made full use of the opportunity. Walking in under pressure after Mumbai Indians lost two early wickets in the powerplay, De Kock steadied the innings with a composed yet assertive approach.

Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock slams century off 53 balls.(AP)

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He quickly settled in, finding his timing despite spending the previous few matches on the sidelines. His 112-run knock underlined exactly what Mumbai had been missing at the top, as he kept the scoreboard moving while ensuring there were no further setbacks. De Kock reached his half-century in just 28 balls, blending caution with calculated aggression.

Once set, he shifted gears effortlessly, taking on the Punjab Kings bowlers who struggled to contain him. Anything short or in his hitting arc was dispatched with authority, and he made them pay for every loose delivery. Even so, he showed visible frustration when he failed to capitalise on scoring opportunities, reflecting his intent to dominate.

His innings laid a solid foundation for Mumbai Indians, as they posted 195/6 in 20 overs.

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{{^usCountry}} De Kock’s knock had more than just an immediate impact for the Mumbai Indians; it also marked a notable milestone in his IPL journey. The left-hander went past MS Dhoni on the list of most 50-plus scores by a designated wicketkeeper, a testament to his consistency over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} De Kock’s knock had more than just an immediate impact for the Mumbai Indians; it also marked a notable milestone in his IPL journey. The left-hander went past MS Dhoni on the list of most 50-plus scores by a designated wicketkeeper, a testament to his consistency over the years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It’s a significant marker of how effective De Kock has been at the top of the order, balancing aggression with responsibility. With only KL Rahul ahead of him now, the South African has firmly placed himself among the most dependable wicketkeeper-batters the league has seen. Most 50-plus scores by a designated wicketkeeper in IPL {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It’s a significant marker of how effective De Kock has been at the top of the order, balancing aggression with responsibility. With only KL Rahul ahead of him now, the South African has firmly placed himself among the most dependable wicketkeeper-batters the league has seen. Most 50-plus scores by a designated wicketkeeper in IPL {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 31 - KL Rahul {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 31 - KL Rahul {{/usCountry}}

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25 - Quinton de Kock*

24 - MS Dhoni

21 - Dinesh Karthik

21 - Rishabh Pant

20 - Sanju Samson

He breached the triple figure mark with a 53-ball off Xavier Bartlett's delivery and celebrated the milestone with skipper Hardik Pandya on the other end. It was his third century in IPL, and three of them came while playing for different teams.

Also Read - Big blow to Mumbai Indians: Injured Rohit Sharma out for at least two games, confirms Hardik Pandya

Player with 100s for three IPL franchises

KL Rahul (PBKS, LSG, DC)

Sanju Samson (DD, RR, CSK)

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Quinton de Kock (DD, LSG, MI)

Meanwhile, Rohit missed the Thursday clash, with Hardik revealing at the toss that the skipper could be sidelined for a few more games due to a hamstring injury. Stepping in, De Kock rose to the occasion, producing a stunning knock laced with seven sixes and as many fours as he brought up a superb century.

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