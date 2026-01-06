Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 06, 2026
Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow sparkle as Sunrisers Eastern Cape drub Pretoria Capitals by ten wickets

PTI |
Updated on: Jan 06, 2026 12:21 pm IST

Sunrisers Eastern Cape drubbed Pretoria Capitals in a SA20 match by ten wickets on Monday. 

Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow made thundering unbeaten fifties as Sunrisers Eastern Cape drubbed Pretoria Capitals in a SA20 match.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape drubbed Pretoria Capitals in a SA20 match(Screengrab - JioHotstar)
Sunrisers Eastern Cape drubbed Pretoria Capitals in a SA20 match(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

The Capitals posted a healthy 176 for seven in 20 overs but Sunrisers strolled past the target in 14.2 overs as Bairstow (85 not out, 45 balls) and De Kock (79 not out, 41 balls) steamrolled the Capitals’ bowling attack here on Monday.

Their highest ever chase, 177 for no loss, in the SA20, helped Sunrisers return to top of the table with 17 points.

Player-of-the-match, De Kock started the chase with a flurry of boundaries in the Power Play, striking the ball sweetly over the cover region for a couple of sixes off Lungi Ngidi.

The left-hander later dished out similar treatment to pacer Lizaad Williams as the Sunrisers took control.

Bairstow was initially content to watch De Kock take on the Capitals’ bowlers, but he soon switched gears when Capitals spinner Keshav Maharaj brought himself on in search of the breakthrough.

The former England World Cup winner treated Maharaj with disdain as he blasted five sixes and a boundary in the 12th over to amass 34 runs, which is now the most expensive over in SA20 history.

Sunrisers had earlier delivered a clinical bowling and catching display to limit the Capitals to a below-par total.

Although new opener Connor Esterhuizen (52, 33 balls, 6x4, 2x6) and middle-order smasher Sherfane Rutherford (47 not out, 22 balls, 3x4, 4x6) bookended the innings, the Sunrisers never loosened their grip.

Anrich Nortje lit up his former home ground with thunderbolts in excess of 150 km/h to claim 3/32, while Lewis Gregory was metronomical to finish with figures 1/18 off his four overs.

Pacer Adam Milne was also able to absorb a 22-run penultimate over to claim 2/36, which included the big wicket of Capitals’ new West Indian recruit Andre Russell.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including IND vs SA U19 Live.
Follow Us On