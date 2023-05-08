Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Quite intentional about trying to get 100s': RCB captain Du Plessis opens up on change in batting approach in IPL 2023

'Quite intentional about trying to get 100s': RCB captain Du Plessis opens up on change in batting approach in IPL 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
May 08, 2023 04:29 PM IST

RCB captain Faf du Plessis spoke about his change in batting approach in IPL 2023, and how it has been helping his team.

Skipper Faf Du Plessis has been one of the most important pillars of RCB batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and has played some fantastic innings to take the team to victory. In RCB Bold diaries, the Orange Cap holder opened up about his change in approach to batting and how it has helped the team to good effect in the tournament.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis during a nets session for RCB.

Playing bold in IPL 2023, Faf Du Plessis has scored 511 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 157.71 so far and aims to be more aggressive with his bat in the remaining matches to take the team to the play-offs.

Also Read | 'Sandeep was able to pull back the game but...': Balaji’s key moment in RR vs SRH game, says pacer 'will regret forever'

He focused on playing with a higher strike rate at the start of the tournament and now also wants to play big innings for RCB.

"I have really been quite intentional about trying to get hundreds, finding gears I can work through mid-innings period and try and get to innings as we can get 75 plus," stated Faf Du Plessis during RCB Bold Diaries.

The skipper always had an incredible attack which has proved very crucial to RCB in the tournament. However, now he has gone a notch higher in terms of changing gears during the innings and hitting more boundaries which have also contributed to his increased strike rate.

"In the past, I always felt like I had a decent attacking game but I felt like there was another gear in terms of taking your strike rate from 130 to 150 at least and then sometimes 160-170 so, I have worked on that a lot. But it is also important for me to try and play as much cricket as possible just to try and stay on top of my game," concluded Faf Du Plessis.

He will lead the team at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday and look to register another win in the tournament.

