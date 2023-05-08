'Sandeep was able to pull back the game but...': Balaji’s key moment in RR vs SRH game, says pacer 'will regret forever'

Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a thrilling victory against Rajasthan Royals in Match 52 of IPL 2023, in Jaipur on Sunday. Chasing a target of 215 runs, SRH needed 17 runs in six balls and looked like they would once again lose, but a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma turned the tide to their favour. Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball in the final over as SRH defeated RR.(PTI)

In the final, the veteran pacer began with a wide yorker, which Abdul Samad thick-edged towards short third man for a catch, who dropped it and SRH took a double. Next, Sandeep sent a yorker, which Samad hammered down the ground for a six, followed by another double. In the fourth delivery, Samad took a single, and then Jansen did the same.

With five runs needed in the final delivery, it looked like Sandeep had wrapped up the game for RR, but Lady Luck had other plans. Sending a full delivery, Samad guided it to long-off but then Sandeep overstepped and it turned into a no ball. Gifted a free hit, Samad needed three to tie the match, and four to clinch victory. Receiving another yorker, Samad clobbered it over the bowler's head for a flat six as SRH reached 217/6 in 20 overs, to win the match by four wickets. Samad remained unbeaten with a knock of 17 runs off seven balls, packed with two sixes.

For SRH, Abhishek Sharma registered a half-century, slamming 55 runs off 34 balls. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal scalped four wickets for RR. Initially, RR posted 214/2 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 95 runs off 59 deliveries by Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson played an unbeaten knock of 66 runs off 38 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen took a wicket each for SRH.

Speaking to Star Sports after the match, former India pacer Laxmipathy Balaji opined that Sandeep would take some time to get over the no-ball. Balaji felt that the pacer would be regretting the delivery.

"If we recollect the last over against CSK, Sandeep was able to pull back the game in the last three balls. Here he had another opportunity, but unfortunately that no ball cost him. He held his nerve and was able to keep things simple until the last ball was bowled", he said.

"For a moment he thought the match was over, but the sound of the siren came in a disheartening way. He will be regretting the no ball forever. This one delivery will definitely be playing in his mind," he further added.

After the win, SRH are now ninth in the ten-team points table with eight points in 10 matches, bagging four wins and six defeats. Meanwhile, RR are fourth with 10 points from 11 games, including five wins and six defeats.

