'Was eating my food, needed medicines...': Saha reveals story behind wearing trousers other way around in IPL 2023 match

Wriddhiman Saha was in hot form during Gujarat Titans' massive 56-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 51 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter slammed 81 runs off 43 balls to help GT post 227/2 in 20 overs, setting a target of 228 runs. He built a stunning opening partnership with Shubman Gill, who slammed an unbeaten knock of 94 runs off 51 deliveries. For LSG's bowling department, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan took a wicket each. Wriddhiman Saha speaks to KS Bharat.(Twitter)

Chasing a target of 228 runs, LSG were restricted to 171/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of a four-wicket haul by Mohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock played a knock of 70 runs off 41 balls for Krunal Pandya's side.

There was a hilarious incident which took place in the break before the second innings. GT tried to substitute KS Bharat as the wicketkeeper instead of Saha, but the umpires didn't permit. So Saha had to hurry and return to the field, but he had his trousers worn the other way around. Reacting to Saha, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and De Kock couldn't control their laughter and it was caught on camera.

In an interaction with Bharat after the match, Saha explained the reason behind the incident.

"I told the umpires that you are having the needling session, but they didn't allow me to keep", said Bharat.

"I was eating my food and the physio said I need to take my medicine too. So I had to wear my pants in a hurry and it was worn the other way around. After two overs I returned and you did a wonderful job", Saha revealed.

The win helped GT maintain their pole position in the IPL 2023 Points Table. They have registered 16 wins in 11 matches, packed with eight wins and three defeats. They will be aiming to maintain their form and qualify for the playoffs.

