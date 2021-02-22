India vs England: R Ashwin all set to surpass Richard Hadlee, Dale Steyn in elite list of Test bowlers

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a fantastic showing with the bat and the ball in the 2nd Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As the pitch for the Test match was receiving criticism from cricketing pundits across the world for assisting spin bowlers, Ashwin showcased how to bat on the tricky surface as he went on to register his 5th Test hundred in the 2nd innings.

The India allrounder had already done the damage with the ball in the first innings, picking his 29th fifer to bowl out the opposition for 134 in reply to the hosts' total of 329.

Ashwin picked three more wickets in the 2nd innings as India bowled out England for 164 to win the 2nd Test by 317 runs. With 8 wickets in the match, Ashwin took his total tally of Test wickets to 394.

Now, as India get ready for the Day/Night Test against England at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Ashwin is eyeing the club 400. If he manages to get 6 wickets in the 3rd Test, the 33-year-old will become the 2nd quickest bowler to claim 400 Test scalps, surpassing New Zealand's Richard Hadlee, and South Africa's Dale Steyn who both are tied at the 2nd position at the moment.

Both Steyn and Hadlee had taken 80 Tests to reach the mark. If Ashwin joins club 400 in the Day/Night Test, he would reach the mark in his 77th Test. Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan is at the top of the list as he had taken 72 Tests to claim 400 wickets.

Meanwhile, Ashwin, overall, will become the 6th spinner to join club 400, and will only be the 3rd Indian spinner to do so after Anil Kumble (619) and Harbhajan Singh (417).