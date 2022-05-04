'Prof.' Ashwin playing chess with Yashasvi Jaiwsal, India's chess federation reacts

Ravichandran Ashwin was seen playing a game of chess with young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Ashwin seemed to be almost tutoring Jaiswal in the game, helping him along while talking to others while his younger IPL team mate attempted moves on the board. RR's twitter handle said that the game is far too easy for Ashwin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Prof. Ashwin ke daayein haath ka khel (Something Ashwin can do with his left hand)” said RR in the tweet alongwith the video. The post elicited a response from the All India Chess Federation (AICF), who asked Ashwin if they can join in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ek ek haath hojaye? @ashwinravi99 @rajasthanroyals (How about a hand?)" said the AICF in its tweet.

Ashwin made headlines after became the first player to use "retired out" as a tactical decision in the IPL. The wily tweaker is certainly not a one-trick pony as he hinted that the move will be used in cricket a lot more going forward. Notably, Ashwin was also the first in the IPL to effect a run out of a non-striker backing up. He had controversially dislodged the bails to dismiss Jos Buttler back in 2019.y

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent update, the custodians of the laws of cricket, MCC, moved the run-out dismissal while backing up to Law 38 (run out) from Law 41 (unfair play), and Ashwin didn't miss out on the opportunity to ask Buttler about the rule change. The two are currently a part of Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing 10-team IPL edition.

In a video shared by the franchise, Buttler asked Ashwin, "You have invited me for an interview on your YouTube channel. What would be your first question to me?"

Ashwin cheekily responded, "Jos. What do you think about the rule change?" Both players burst out laughing and Buttler said, "I thought that would be it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON