R Ashwin highlights how DRS can be a gamechanger for batters with 'faulty technique' in domestic cricket

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out that how DRS will help young Indian batters identify flaws in their technique. Ashwin is keeping a close eye on the ongoing Duleep Trophy and sharing insights on his social media account. The umpiring in domestic cricket has been under the scanners over the years, and the BCCI took the big decision to introduce DRS during the Ranji Trophy semi-final and final for the 2019-20 season, but it had some limitations with no ball-tracking or UltraEdge technology at that time. The BCCI brought the full version of DRS for the final of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. In the last season, the full DRS was available for the final and semifinal between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu. R Ashwin points out the significance of DRS in domestic cricket.

With several stars taking part in the Duleep Trophy, a full version of DRS has been made available for the tournament.

Ashwin talked about the significance of DRS and gave the example of Ricky Bhui's dismissal of Manav Suthar's delivery during the India C and India D clash.

"DRS for domestic cricket is not just for the right decisions to be made. Ricky Bhuvi’s dismissal last evening against Manav Suthar is a classic case of a batter who will get away with this technique 10/10 times in FC cricket," Ashwin wrote on X.

Bhui was batting on 44 and went forward to defend the ball with the bat behind his pads. The technique did help the batters in domestic cricket during the pre-DRS era, but it backfired for Bhui in the Duleep Trophy match. The on-field umpire gave him not out, but India C decided to take the DRS, and it worked out in their favour.

‘Keeping your bat behind the pad can be fatal’: Ashwin

The ace India spinner said that keeping the bat behind the pad could be fatal for the young batters when they were transitioned into the international level but now DRS will help them work on their technique early in their career.

"This was not a faulty technique pre DRS but now it is. Back in the day batters were given not out just because they managed to get on the front foot. Now, keeping your bat behind the pad can be fatal, imagine someone making the climb to international cricket without getting this experience Ricky got yesterday. He could very well take an entire test series to understand what he needs to work on and his career could well be over. This is a fab experience for more than just one reason @BCCI" he added.