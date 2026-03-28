R Ashwin to share dressing room with PAK pacer Haris Rauf at San Francisco Unicorns in historic MLC move

Former India cricketer R Ashwin has signed for San Francisco Unicorns for MLS 2026 and will be joining Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf in the dressing room. Rauf has been with Unicorns since the inaugural season (2023). R Ashwin is set to play with Haris Rauf.

The deal also makes Ashwin the first-ever Indian-capped player to compete in the MLC. This is Ashwin's second stint as a T20 freelancer. He joined the Sydney Thunder for BBL 2025-26. He was set to play with Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan. But then a knee injury ruled him out, and he also underwent surgery for it.

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Speaking in an official press release, he said, "The MLC has proven over recent seasons that it can put on a show, bringing in world-class players and offering significant exposure to US domestic cricket talent, and the opportunity to be a part of it with the San Francisco Unicorns was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up."

"Taking on the mantle as the first Indian-capped player to compete in Major League Cricket is a major responsibility that I fully embrace. My absolute focus is to help this franchise win games and push for its first Championship, while also putting on a spectacular brand of cricket for the Bay Area fans."

Cameron White, who is the head coach of San Francisco Unicorns, opened up on Ashwin's decision to sign for his side. "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome a player of Ashwin’s stature to the Unicorns. When you talk about match-winners and cricketing intelligence, his name is at the top of the list around the world."

"Bringing in the first Indian-capped player is a massive moment for our franchise and MLC as a whole, but first and foremost, he’s joining to help us win games. His experience in high-pressure situations and his skill variations will be invaluable on the pitch and in the nets, and I can’t wait to get into camp and start working with him."

Meanwhile, Anand Rajaraman, co-owner of the franchise, said, "The signing of a true global cricketing icon in Ravi Ashwin is a landmark moment for the Unicorns and the league as a whole. While he’ll obviously bring the spotlight on the team, Ashwin will also bring a unique wealth of T20 experience and cricketing talent that will be of huge benefit to us on the pitch."

During his international playing career, Ashwin took more than 500 wickets in Tests and was the fastest bowler to get to 300 dismissals in the format, in terms of number of innings. He has also won eleven Man of the Series awards in Tests, which is the most for any player, along with Muttiah Muralitharan.