Rishabh Pant backed to bounce back in IPL 2026 as Mitchell Marsh promises support

Rishabh Pant's chapter as Lucknow Super Giants began on a bittersweet note last year. The wicketkeeper-batter got a ton, but ended his campaign with only 269 runs in 13 innings. He will be looking to put in a better display in IPL 2026 and also prove his critics wrong. Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant had a disappointing campaign last year. (AP)

Speaking to PTI in an interview, LSG's Aussie star Mitchell Marsh backed Pant for the upcoming season. The 34-year-old also stated that he will look to support Pant in his role as LSG captain, considering Marsh himself is Australia's T20I skipper.

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"It’s just about contributing as best you can, being the best support possible for Rishabh. He’s a great young guy who leads his team really well. He’s always open to feedback, suggestions, and takes on board whatever you say," he said.

"We’ve got some really good leaders within the group, which you need. And for me, it’s about contributing where needed."

Other than Marsh, LSG have another international captain, Aiden Markram, within their unit. He led South Africa to the final and semis of the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups, respectively. In IPL 2025, Marsh registered 627 runs ad Markram managed 445.

"I absolutely loved my time last year with Aiden. We’ve obviously played against each other a lot in the past. And it’s not until you’re in the same team that you get to know someone," said Marsh.

"And obviously, when you go in together, you need to have a strong relationship both on the field and off the field. Last year showed that we became good friends off the field and were able to be a consistent partnership for this franchise."