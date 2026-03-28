Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru 'earned the privilege' of being defending champions: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif hailed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli for clinching the Indian Premier League title last year. Now, RCB and Kohli take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener, and they will be hoping to begin their title defence on a winning note. RCB's Virat Kohli during a practice session on the eve of the IPL 2026 opener. (HT_PRINT)

RCB and Kohli finished as the runners-up on three occasions: in 2009, 2011 and 2016. They have also made it to the playoffs in ten of the last 18 seasons.

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Taking to X, Kaif pointed out it took 18 years for RCB to finally clinch the title. It was also Kohli's maiden IPL title and he has played for RCB since the inaugural edition in 2008.

"It has taken 18 years for RCB and Virat Kohli to earn the privilege of being called defending champions. One of this season's attractions will be to watch an in-form Virat hungry for more. RCB and Virat - what a story. They never gave up, they kept trying. Life is a marathon, have patience, keep running, you will reach your goals", he wrote.