R Ashwin unpacks Shubman Gill's safe yet 167.86 strike rate knock against Pakistan: 'He has not scored big in Asia Cup…'

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Shubman Gill for his fine knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match. Shubman looked in sublime touch and smashed the Pakistan bowlers all around the park with ease. He appeared in full command during his knock of 47, bringing stability and composure to the century stand he shared with Abhishek Sharma. The right-hander displayed his versatility at the crease, even pulling out a reverse sweep to highlight his range of strokes. He smashed eight boundaries, showcasing his class. Shubman Gill scored 47 runs against Pakistan in Super 4 clash.(AFP)

Chasing a 172-run target, which initially seemed challenging, turned into a stroll as childhood friends Shubman and Abhishek Sharma stitched together a brilliant 105-run opening partnership. Abhishek played the role of aggressor, while Gill also matched beats with him and scored at a strike rate of 167.86.

Ashwin praised Gill for a controlled yet impactful innings against Pakistan, highlighting his strike rate over 160 and noting his rare reverse sweep. He said it would boost Gill’s confidence for the rest of the Asia Cup.

"Gill played a safe innings, and he still struck at around 200. He has not completely expressed himself, but this innings will give him confidence. He has not scored big in the Asia Cup so far, now he will start expressing himself much more. Today, he also reverse-swept, which I have not seen Shubman Gill do," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Shivam Dube took complete advantage of…”

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube emerged as an unexpected hero with the ball as India tightened their grip in the back 10 overs, helping restrict Pakistan to 171 for 5. Pakistan were in control during the first half of the innings but India’s bowlers shifted momentum post-drinks, with Dube claiming 2 wickets for 33 in 4 overs, delivering crucial breakthroughs that proved pivotal in shaping the match.

Ashwin lauded Dube’s impactful bowling performance, praising India’s overall discipline and professionalism, while asserting that Bumrah will bounce back soon as he is one such bowler who doesn't have several off days.

"Shivam Dube took complete advantage of what was in his favour, so definitely props to him. Bumrah is not going to have several off days, but Indian bowling was clinical once again. In my view, India were very very professional with the ball," Ashwin concluded.

